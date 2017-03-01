How Carryn Owens ended up at Trump’s speech to Congress

The day after Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens was killed in a raid in Yemen Jan. 29, President Donald Trump called his wife, Carryn, to offer his condolences and invited her and her three young children to the White House.
And then, almost as after thought, Trump mentioned that he was going to give a speech to Congress and invited her to be attend as his guest if she were comfortable.
Carryn Owens not only attended Trump’s first speech to a joint session of Congress, where she and her late husband became the face of bravery and patriotism.
“It was obviously a very raw and emotional time for her,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Wednesday. “And she said that she appreciated the invitation, she would love to take him up on it.”
Owens and her three children visited Washington before the speech, getting a tour of the White House, meeting with Trump and eat at the Navy mess. Later, she and her parents later attended the speech, sitting next to Trump’s daughter, Ivanka. After the speech, Trump and first lady Melania Trump met with the family.
The White House did not list the family in its official guest list, but Carryn allowed Trump to mention her name toward the end of his speech.
“Our goal was to make sure that we respected her wishes and her privacy, and again, even with referencing her in the speech, that was her decision,” Spicer said. “We asked her, the president would like to raise this, and she said, I'd like that. And so, that was coordinated with her, in terms of how public she wanted to be.”
Owens, 36, was killed in a firefight with suspected terrorists in the first covert counterterrorism operation authorized by Trump. Three other service members were wounded, and as many as 30 civilians died, including children. The Pentagon has opened three separate probes into the operation.
The president and Ivanka Trump paid their respects when Ryan’s body arrived at Dover Air Force base in a flag-draped casket, but Owen’s father, Bill, declined to meet with Trump. Owens, also a military veteran, had reservations about the way the decision was made to launch his son’s mission.
His parents were not present at the speech and the White House did not say if they were invited.
Trump spoke of Owens near the end of his speech.
“Ryan died as he lived: a warrior, and a hero – battling against terrorism and securing our nation,” he said.
Carryn Owens broke into tears while Trump’s words were met with prolonged applause. “"I love you baby," she mouthed while looking up at the ceiling.
"Ryan's legacy is etched into eternity," Trump said. "For as the Bible teaches us, there is no greater act of love than to lay down one's life for one's friends. Ryan laid down his life for his friends, for his country, and for our freedom –- we will never forget him."
Some accuse the administration of going ahead with the raid though it produced no significant intelligence. The White House has insisted that the raid was a "successful operation by all standards," citing 14 al Qaeda members were killed and valuable intelligence seized and that it was planned by the Obama administration.
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article misspelled the first name of Melania Trump.
Anita Kumar: 202-383-6017, @anitakumar01
