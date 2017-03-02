Man hanging from a bridge by a rope is cut down by a passerby, survives the fall

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline Pause

1:16 Fatal shooting in Parkland

3:26 Highlights: Emmitt Matthews Jr., Wilson outlast Capital in Tacoma Dome

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol

2:04 Seahawks GM John Schneider on cap space, free agency relating to combine

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

1:37 Cascade Christian advances to 1A quarterfinals

1:21 Drive-by Ash Wednesday