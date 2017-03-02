Why is everyone licking their video game cartridges?

As Nintendo prepares to launch its latest gaming console, the Switch, on Thursday, many of the people who have managed to get their hands on one aren’t busy playing the latest games or testing out the console’s unique format.
Instead, lots of people are just licking their video games.
To be more accurate, people are licking the game cartridges that come with the Switch in an exact reversal of what Nintendo intended to happen.
According to IGN, the tech company coated the cartridges, which are roughly the size of a SIM card, in a bittering agent called denatonium benzoate, which is also used in rat poison and antifreeze to deter humans consumption. The chemical is also used to deter nail-biting, per the Telegraph.
Nintendo used the chemical as a safety measure to stop small children and pets from eating the cartridges. While there is no adverse health effects from consuming denatonium benzoate, it does leave a sour, bitter taste that lasts for hours, according to taste testers from BBC News, Quartz and IGN.
But even as more and more people take to social media to let others know how bad the cartridges taste, more and more people seem determined to try it in what some are calling the Nintendo cartridge challenge, similar to the Saltine or nutmeg challenge.
“It was like someone poured a bottle of concentrated [new car scent] into my mouth,” one taster told BBC News.
I put that Switch cart in my mouth and I'm not sure what those things are made of but I can still taste it. Do not try this at home.— Jeff Gerstmann (@jeffgerstmann) February 25, 2017
Apparently Nintendo made the Switch cartridges taste bad so kids won’t eat them (need to confirm) but I just licked one and IT’S SO GROSS— Mike Murphy (@mcwm) March 1, 2017
Okay, so, turns out Nintendo Switch cartridges taste awful so kids won't eat them. I, uh, just licked one and can confirm: TASTES BAD MAN.— Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) March 1, 2017
Nintendo cartridge challenge pic.twitter.com/gMuNbUbhsV— Eiko Olijkan (@eikofilms) March 2, 2017
Nintendo switch cartridge licking challenge— Kyou (@ningiou) March 2, 2017
Nintendo: We made the cartridge taste bad so kids don't eat it.— Roro (@SawADogOnce) March 2, 2017
Adults: I heard this taste bad so I'm going to eat it.
Nintendo: "Lets make the cartridge taste bad so no one will eat it."— Kdin Jenzen (@KdinJenzen) March 1, 2017
Everyone: "Switch cartridges taste bad? LETS FIND OUT HOW BAD! *EAT*"
this coffee tastes like a nintendo switch cartridge— tom no bar (@scytherlol) March 2, 2017
if my friends and fans donate $900 to my paypal i will eat a new nintendo cartridge— rice (@krustyIove) March 3, 2017
Does anyone have a Nintendo Switch cartridge I can lick— Regan McConnell (@reganpaige239) March 2, 2017
GREAT NOW I NEED TO LICK A NINTENDO SWITCH CARTRIDGE— idol alex (@sleepyspook) March 2, 2017
I want to eat the cartridge I want to be poisoned by nintendo— Lotad (@Lotad_) March 2, 2017
i really want a nintendo switch so i can confirm the cartridge taste rumours for myself— oh my shrimp (@monkeydloser) March 2, 2017
