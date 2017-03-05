Muslim students trying to meet with a lawmaker were asked: ‘Do you beat your wife?’

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field Pause

0:26 Man worries friend is among victims in bar shooting

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe

3:17 Foss beats Selah for 2A state title

3:13 Pro-Trump rally in Olympia also draws protesters

2:48 Father and sister of armored-car guard murder victim cheer Odies Walker's life sentence

1:45 Lakewood PD launches blood draw program to combat impaired driving

3:46 UW signee Michael Porter Jr a state champion in first year at Nathan Hale

4:43 Highlights: Kentwood's second-half surge downs Union for 4A state championship