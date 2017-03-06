National

March 6, 2017 12:27 PM

Gold Star father Khizr Khan’s travel privileges ‘under review’

By Teresa Welsh

twelsh@mcclatchy.com

Khizr Khan, the Gold Star father who gave an impassioned speech at the Democratic National Convention this summer in defense of the Constitution, is not traveling to give a speech in Canada because his travel privileges are ‘under review.’

Khan, who is a U.S. citizen, had been scheduled to give a speech in Toronto Mar. 7. But Monday, Ramsey Talks, the organization that had arranged the speech, announced he would no longer be appearing.

The news Khan was being prevented from traveling came on the same day the Trump administration announced a revised travel executive order, restricting travel from six Muslim-majority countries. Khan emigrated to the U.S. in 1980 from Pakistan, which is not on the list.

