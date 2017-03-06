Afghan family detained despite having special visas will be freed, attorney says

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field Pause

2:35 Pregnant South Carolina woman parodies April the giraffe

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

2:07 Hospital 'ghosts' linger as demolition nears

2:48 Father and sister of armored-car guard murder victim cheer Odies Walker's life sentence

3:13 Pro-Trump rally in Olympia also draws protesters

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

2:06 Former Lakes standout Zach Banner on his NFL 'dream come true'

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line