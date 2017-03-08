'The new sobriety test': Student proves he's sober by juggling during traffic stop

0:46 Suspect charged in drive-by shooting that killed teen Pause

2:30 TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4

2:07 Olympic silver medalist Travis Stevens is welcomed home in Lakewood

2:04 Seahawks GM John Schneider on cap space, free agency relating to combine