Teen, in country illegally, said he beheaded his mother 'because I felt like it'

1:46 Student juggles for police after traffic stop Pause

0:46 Suspect charged in drive-by shooting that killed teen

2:30 TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

1:29 SPSCC plans Building 3 renovation at its Lacey campus

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line