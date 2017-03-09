Chicken about owning chickens? Now you can rent a pair

0:31 Body found in Puyallup River; police investigating Pause

1:54 Oui, Tacoma school falls in love with everything French

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia

0:49 Anne Buck builds a wall in downtown Olympia

0:46 Suspect charged in drive-by shooting that killed teen

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

1:27 Military Christmas Greetings 2016

2:38 Washington coach Lorenzo Romar discusses 74-58 loss at USC