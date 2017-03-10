It’s no R2D2, but these crime-fighting robots aid police

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem Pause

1:34 North Carolina provides a tool to curb prescription drug overdoses, but most doctors don't use it.

0:35 Two teens charged in Lakewood shooting that killed 15-year-old boy

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

2:30 TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia

2:38 Washington coach Lorenzo Romar discusses 74-58 loss at USC