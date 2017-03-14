National

March 14, 2017 1:50 PM

Looking for the best 'Pi Day' deals? Look no further

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

Pi Day celebrates the mathematical constant of π and many stores and restaurants across the U.S. offer deals on March 14, which corresponds to the first three digits of Pi, 3.14.

Bakers Square – $2 off pie orders on March 13-14. The double crust fruit pie includes the mathematical pi symbol on the crust. Valid in-restaurant only.

Blaze Pizza – any pizza for $3.14.

Bojangles – slices of sweet potato pie for $3.14 each.

Boston Market – free chicken pot pie with any individual meal and drink purchase.

Carrows Restaurants – any slice of pie for $3.14.

Coco’s Bakery Restaurants – any slice of signature pie for $3.14.

Fresh Brothers – join the Fresh Fan Club to get 10% off any pie order.

Godfather’s Pizza – $3 off a large pizza, medium one-topping pizza for $3.99 when you purchase a large specialty pizza, $4 off a jumbo pizza.

Grand Traverse Pie Company – free slice of Michigan ABC Pie with any purchase, free pie for a year and prizes of $150 in Grand Traverse Pie Company gift cards to winners of their annual pi video contest.

Hungry Howie’s – purchase any Howie Bread to get a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14.

Marie Callender’s – lemon meringue pie for $8.99.

Pi Pizzeria – buy one large pizza, get one large pizza for $3.14, free large pizza with proof of birth date.

Pieology – custom pizza for $3.14 when you join the Pie Life eClub.

Stevi B’s Pizza Buffet – unlimited pizza buffet for $3.14.

Urban Bricks Pizza – pizza for $3.14.

Villa Italian Kitchen – cheese pizza for $3.14.

Your Pie – pizza, select combos and craft beer for $3.14.

Whole Foods – $3.14 off any large bakery pie or large Take & Bake pizza.

Non-food Pi Day deals

&Pizza – free wedding and party.

Kohl’s – online0only deals on pie bakeware and accessories.

Adafruit – 20 percent off select Rasberry Pi products.

Half.com – 95 percent off The Life of Pi paperback.

Maker Shed – 10 percent of Rasberry Pi kit.

Spreadshirts – $10 Pirate Pi Day T-shirt.

ThinkGeek – spend $31.41 or more online and get a free Pi Day T-shirt.

Zazzle – 14 percent off Pi Day order.

For more deals go to www.offers.com/blog/post/pi-day-freebies-deals.

Related content

National

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

View more video

Nation & World Videos