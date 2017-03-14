BuzzFeed seeks to dismiss defamation suit filed by Russian tech magnate

2:58 Gen. Neller on Marine Corps social media misconduct: 'We have a problem' Pause

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

1:27 1 dead after Fife collision, police say

0:48 Landslide closes portion of Marine View Drive

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

2:16 As the water level rises, so does the cost of living on the coast

3:16 As Jimmy Graham talks about huge Seahawks night, Russell Wilson yells "Bad man!"