A missing Oxford comma could cost this company $10 million

0:12 Body recovered from Highland, IL, lake Pause

0:32 Baby pulled from car that went into lake

0:51 Children fleeing fatal fire, reflection of flames, caught on surveillance video

2:25 University Place explains drastic Grandview Drive tree trimming

2:42 In the next Pierce County election, you’ll vote with ovals instead of arrows

2:16 As the water level rises, so does the cost of living on the coast

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

0:42 Lorenzo Romar reflects on difficult season at Washington

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia