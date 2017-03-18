Two 3-year-old's injured in accidental shooting outside Texas Chuck E. Cheese's

Two 3-year-old boys were wounded Friday evening in an accidental shooting outside of a Chuck E. Cheese’s restaurant in southwest Fort Worth, police said.
The children were taken to Cook Children’s hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident happened about 5:50 p.m. in the parking lot of the Chuck-E-Cheese’s at Southwest Loop 820 and International Plaza in the Overton Park Plaza shopping center.
Sgt. Marc Povero, a police spokesman, said the children left the restaurant ahead of their parents and went to the family vehicle, where they found a .380-caliber pistol. As one of the children was playing with the weapon, it discharged, injuring the child in the hand and striking the other child in the back.
“It went through his hand and into the second child through his back and torso area,” Povero said.
The child who was struck in the back suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Povero said.
The other child was also taken to the hospital but with less-serious injuries. Both boys were in stable condition Friday night.
Police were still investigating the shooting late Friday, speaking with the children’s parents and other witnesses.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
