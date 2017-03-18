National

March 18, 2017

Rock legend Chuck Berry dead at 90

By Brian Murphy

Rock ‘n roll legend Chuck Berry, an innovative guitar player and singer of the classic Johnnie B. Goode, has died, according to the St. Charles County (Missouri) Police Department.

Berry was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland in 1986.

“If Elvis Presley cracked open the door for rock & roll, Chuck Berry kicked it wide open — and did his signature duck walk over it for good measure,” according to his Hall of Fame biography page.

