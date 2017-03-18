Rock legend Chuck Berry dead at 90

Rock ‘n roll legend Chuck Berry, an innovative guitar player and singer of the classic Johnnie B. Goode, has died, according to the St. Charles County (Missouri) Police Department.
#SCCPDNews: Legendary musician Chuck Berry has died https://t.co/WNGc9a90mZ pic.twitter.com/zPdMVG2AuY— SCCMOPD (@SCCMOPD) March 18, 2017
Berry was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland in 1986.
“If Elvis Presley cracked open the door for rock & roll, Chuck Berry kicked it wide open — and did his signature duck walk over it for good measure,” according to his Hall of Fame biography page.
Comments