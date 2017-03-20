GOP health care bill would kill 1.8 million jobs in 2022, says new analysis

1:35 Miami plastic surgeon discusses his work Pause

0:50 Semitrucks crash closes state Route 507

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

2:42 In the next Pierce County election, you’ll vote with ovals instead of arrows

2:10 Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

2:30 TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships

2:50 VIDEO: Nine new holes at American Lake Veterans Golf Course

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel