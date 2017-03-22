A 3-year-old girl was in a field, naked, alone and freezing until Peanut came along.

4:37 The fight for Bears Ears Pause

1:11 I mean ...what are the odds? Romeo and Juliet?

2:46 Feinstein asks Gorsuch if Roe v. Wade amounts to 'superprecedent'

1:53 Sen. Tillis makes the case for Gorsuch at senate hearing for Supreme Court nomination

0:39 Fire at Gig Harbor restaurant

1:40 Stomp Out Tobacco at Clover Creek Elementary School

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

2:42 In the next Pierce County election, you’ll vote with ovals instead of arrows