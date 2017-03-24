Stars and social media attract attention to #missingDCgirls

Unsatisfied with the attention that black and Latina missing girls in the D.C. area have attracted from traditional media outlets, social media users took to Twitter with hashtags #DCGirls and #MissingDCgirls to increase awareness.
And social media may be the way for friends, family and the police to get the word out about missing loved ones — without relying on traditional media outlets to pick up the news.
“Families have been very active in using social media to get the word out,” Carol Liebler, a communications professor at Syracuse, told The Washington Post in 2015. “People felt like they could get the word out themselves.”
The hashtags are working as celebrities have picked it up and black lawmakers have asked the Justice Department to investigate missing cases in D.C.
Glad the Missing D.C. Girls is finally trending. It shouldn't have taken this long. #DCGirls— Chris Forte (@cdfort26) March 24, 2017
Young black girls missing in DC pic.twitter.com/DQLfNaEiK1— Linsey Davis (@LinseyDavis) March 23, 2017
The D.C. Police Department lists 38 open missing persons cases, including 18 cases considered “juvenile critical.” Many of those cases involve young black and Latina women. Police say there is not an increase in the number of missing persons, but instead they are bringing more attention to the cases they do have by posting them on social media.
It's working @DCPoliceDept RT @KishaAyana: New commander brings extra awareness to missing DC children https://t.co/b5KfEk8mf5— SB (@essbreezy) March 24, 2017
“I just implemented a process to ensure that all critical missing persons receive the same level of police service and media attention,” Chanel Dickerson, a commander in the D.C. Police Department, told ABC News.
Missing Person: Anjel Burl, 16, last seen 3/22 in 200 block of 43rd Rd., NE. Seen her? Call 202-727-9099. #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/1KrT8TPeQi— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 24, 2017
Critical Missing: Demetria Carthens, 17, last seen 2/7 in 200 block of I St, SE. Last seen wearing thin blue coat, black jeans and boots. pic.twitter.com/L812Fm5JxO— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 23, 2017
But social media users have complained that these missing girls are attracting far less attention than other stories — including Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady’s stolen jersey or other high-profile cases that involve white girls.
there are so many girls missing , help find them instead of focusing on some football jersey. #missingdcgirls— isha♡ (@twerkballerina) March 24, 2017
We'll forever remember Natalie Halloway in her senior picture pearls & Elizabeth Smart's smile. Have the same respect for our #dcgirls!!!— Kamie Crawford (@TheRealKamie) March 24, 2017
“Ten children of color went missing in our nation’s capital in a period of two weeks and at first garnered very little media attention. That’s deeply disturbing,” Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Cedric Richmond, D-La., wrote in a letter to the Justice Department.
Music star LL Cool J sent out a series of tweets with the hashtag #missingdcgirls, asking other music stars to “get America focused on finding these #missingdcgirls.” The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children replied, saying that “over the last 10 years, there hasn’t been a spike” in missing children.
@llcoolj Regardless, we want to do our best to spread awareness and bring these girl's home. Social media is a great way to do this!— NCMEC (@MissingKids) March 24, 2017
According to the Black and Missing Foundation, 36.7 percent of missing persons under 17 are black. “We also noticed that a lot of African American children that go missing are initially classified as runaways,” Natalie Wilson, co-founder of the Black and Missing Foundation, told USA Today. “They do not get an Amber Alert or media coverage.”
It's sad & infuriating to hear that the #DCGirls aren't getting Amber alerts. But they send out amber alerts like its candy for the elderly.— Remy's Bars. (@differentPearls) March 24, 2017
Amber Alerts are issued when there is “a reasonable belief by law enforcement that an abduction has occurred” and “that the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.”
What is going on in DC?? Our girls deserve to feel protected and valued! #FindOurGirls #DCgirls #AfricanAmerica pic.twitter.com/NZfCPfiT04— The Black Opera (@TheBlackOpera) March 24, 2017
Comments