She was delivering meals to the needy – and found a racist note

3:16 Brooklyn Rouse tells her story 3 months after being shot in the head Pause

1:43 Auburn remembers 'Mr Auburn' Bob Jones in gym dedication

1:36 Construction progress on pedestrian bridge at Point Defiance

0:58 Mail a letter, have a cocktail

2:07 Olympic silver medalist Travis Stevens is welcomed home in Lakewood

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

0:16 UW signee Michael Porter Jr. caps state title with off-the-backboard dunk

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys