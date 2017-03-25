A man is barricaded in a bus on the Las Vegas Strip after shooting kills one, police say

Las Vegas police said on Twitter that they believe a man is barricaded inside a bus on the Las Vegas Strip just outside the The Cosmopolitan hotel after reports of a shooting that left one person dead and one person in an unknown condition.
We're currently investigating a shooting that occurred on S. Las Vegas Blvd. near Harmon. There is no active shooter. #LVMPDnews— LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 25, 2017
It is believed the suspect is on a bus on Las Vegas Boulevard. This incident is being treated as a barricade at this time. #LVMPDnews https://t.co/vz9qLsEQd5— LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 25, 2017
The Las Vegas Journal-Review reports that the police responded to reports of a shooting just before 11 a.m. Saturday.
After initial reports that just one person was hurt in the shooting, police announced later that one person had been killed and that another has been transported to the hospital, per 8 News Now. Police also said they do not believe there is a second shooter and that the shooting took place on the double-decker public bus.
JUST IN: Man has barricaded himself on a bus in Las Vegas, police say; nearby hotel guests sheltering in place https://t.co/T5uqoA85rO pic.twitter.com/GB6DokYuMq— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 25, 2017
The Las Vegas Sun reports that part of the Strip is shut down while the police investigates. There are also reports that police are communicating with the suspect in the bus over loudspeaker.
Cops pleading "come out of the bus. No one else needs to get hurt" #cosmopolitan— Scot Pollard (@ScotPollard31) March 25, 2017
.@LVMPD now on loud speaking possibly talking with barricaded shooting suspect. #StripShooting #LasVegas #8NN pic.twitter.com/Q4FwsCqmTs— Mauricio Marin (@MauricioMarinTV) March 25, 2017
Meanwhile, inside The Cosmopolitan, guests are being instructed to stay in their rooms and wait until police clear the hotel.
Full message to @Cosmopolitan guests in lockdown situation pic.twitter.com/bw38emJNFi— Will Elliott (@TheWillElliott) March 25, 2017
At around 1:45 p.m., there appeared to be an explosion of some kind in the locked down area of the boulevard, per KSNV and 8 News Now, as well as other social media reports.
LOUD explosion heard & smoke seen rising from area of barricaded bus. Clark County Fire Dept ambulance pulled up to scene, then turned away. pic.twitter.com/AE3twwNOwS— Kyndell Nunley (@KyndellNews3LV) March 25, 2017
Saturday’s shooting follows close on the heels of a robbery early in the morning in the Bellagio hotel and casino. According to USA Today, the robbery took place just before 3 a.m. and involved three suspects wearing suits or tuxedos and animal masks who smashed the windows of a jewelry store and ran off while guests watched.
Literally just witnessed an armed robber in a pig mask at a Rolex store at the Bellagio & then his arrest #bellagio #vegas #rolex #robbery pic.twitter.com/m53T6bHS2z— K (@0pp1las) March 25, 2017
According to the Las Vegas Journal-Review, several people have been detained in relation to the robbery, but no arrests have been announced. Initial reports indicated that one or more of the robbers was armed, but investigators later said there was no active shooter situation.
The Bellagio and The Cosmopolitan are located next to each other on Las Vegas Boulevard, which is famous for its casinos and hotels, but there are no reports indicating the robbery and shooting are connected.
This story is ongoing and will be updated with more details.
