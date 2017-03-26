US men's hockey players may boycott world championships in solidarity with women's team

1:11 Doctor delivers a Romeo ... and a Juliet. What are the odds? Pause

4:13 Kirksville parents seek justice for Green Beret son slain in Jordan

1:48 Telegraph operators share memories of McCarver station

5:29 Parenting in prison: Keeping children with their mothers behind bars

2:04 Couples renew vows at Tacoma’s oldest black church in celebration of strong marriages

1:14 Local students stage education funding support rally in Olympia

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

2:10 Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys