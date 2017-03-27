You can now call your senator or representative through Facebook

2:21 Disabled veteran finds true freedom with fully tracked wheelchair Pause

4:13 Kirksville parents seek justice for Green Beret son slain in Jordan

1:14 Local students stage education funding support rally in Olympia

5:29 Parenting in prison: Keeping children with their mothers behind bars

0:51 91 year-old golfer drives off embankment at Gig Harbor Golf Club

2:04 Couples renew vows at Tacoma’s oldest black church in celebration of strong marriages

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

2:10 Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis