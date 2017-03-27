National

March 27, 2017 8:12 PM

Man shows off at the gym, but ‘grandpa’ shooting baskets steals the show in video

By Brian Murphy

bmurphy@mcclatchy.com

Travis Horn can do remarkable balancing acts using gym equipment.

Known as @Vegas_BalanceGuru on Instagram, Horn’s account is littered with videos of him doing handstands on various pieces of equipment, including a basketball hoop, stacked weights and balance balls.

The videos showcase impressive feats of strength and balance — and a hint of danger.

But a video posted on his account last week has made its way around the Internet not for his athletic achievements, but for the skills of the older man in the background.

“Peep my grandpa draining shots,” Horn wrote in a message posted with the video.

While Horn climbs a stack of dumbbells and does handstands and pushups on them, a man in the background makes five consecutive shots on the basketball goal.

And everyone wants to see more of him.

