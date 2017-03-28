National

March 28, 2017 4:52 PM

Three storm chasers killed in West Texas wreck, officials say

By Ryan Osborne

SPUR

Three storm chasers were killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in West Texas, officials confirmed, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal and multiple reports.

The accident happened about 3:30 p.m. near Spur, about an hour east of Lubbock.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. John Gonzalez said a northbound Suburban drove through a stop sign and collided with a westbound Jeep about five miles west of Spur, KCBD-TV reported.

Many storm chasers were posting about the crash on social media.

Jeff Piotrowski, a professional storm chaser with TwisterChasers.com, tweeted that he was at the scene of the accident and confirmed that three storm chasers died.

According to Piotrowski’s tweets, storm chasers were tracking a possible tornado west of Spur.

KLBK-TV reported that a tornado warning was in effect at the time of the crash, though it was unclear if weather played a factor in the wreck.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

