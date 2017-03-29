He hid the gun where? Man takes concealed carry to the next level

Corrections officers noticed that an Alabama man was walking strangely when he arrived at the jail after being arrested for public intoxication.
As they searched him, he fell and a pistol fell from his body cavity, according to a release from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
“I immediately considered he defecated on himself before noticing a familiar shape in the form of a pistol in his boxers,” one of the officers wrote in his report for the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
Why the owner of a stolen pistol recovered by a corrections officer might not want it back... pic.twitter.com/5bh4DzFYnX— Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) March 28, 2017
The weapon, a Jimenez .380, was stolen from Florence, Alabama. It was not loaded.
“It happens,” said Sheriff Mike Blakely.
Jesse O’Neal Roberts, 23, is charged with public intoxication, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, promoting prison contraband and receiving stolen property. He is being held on a $7,250 bond.
Sheriff’s deputies had responded to a prowler call and found the caller holding Roberts at gunpoint. Deputies found Roberts’ truck in a ditch nearby with his wallet inside.
