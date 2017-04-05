Cities have been trying to change escalator etiquette for a while — and failing

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation Pause

2:51 We try the new Girl Scout cookie flavors for you

1:32 Man pleads guilty for driving into 7-year-old trick-or-treater while drunk

3:51 Legislative pages experience lawmaking first hand with mock hearing

1:58 Top catchers for Federal Way, Kentwood, Sumner love life behind the plate

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

0:58 Mail a letter, have a cocktail

2:10 Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis

1:04 Change of command at JBLM