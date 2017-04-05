Woman snapping selfie falls 60 feet from California bridge

A Sacramento woman was hospitalized after she fell about 60 feet as she tried to take a selfie while walking along girders beneath the Foresthill Bridge.
The woman and a group of friends were walking on girders underneath the bridge Tuesday afternoon. The woman tried to take a photo of herself and fell from the girders, landing on the trail about 60 feet below, according to a Placer County (Calif.) Sheriff’s Office news release.
She was flown to Sutter Roseville Medical Center and is expected to survive, the news release said. The woman’s name was not released.
The sheriff’s office stressed that walking along the girders is a violation of the Placer County Code and the state Penal Code.
“The walkways under the Foresthill Bridge are closed for the protection of our residents and our community,” the sheriff’s department stated in a post on its Facebook page. “Any trespassers found on the bridge will be cited. Be safe and tour the bridge from the sidewalks above. This young lady is very lucky to be alive and the consequences could have been worse for her, her friends and her family.”
