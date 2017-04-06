Why did it take 4 months for John Glenn to be buried at Arlington?

2:12 Going to court as a positive experience Pause

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation

0:15 Woman falls off Foresthill Bridge taking selfie

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field

4:00 Dig In video series: Spiders are friends not foes in Idaho

1:00 Fear of the brown-recluse spider

1:46 Chris Petersen speaks after Day 5 of UW spring practice

2:10 Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line