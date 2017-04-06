She pushed the button, but it was his money. So who gets the $100,000 jackpot?

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation Pause

2:10 Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails

2:27 Gavin Grant, Michael Spellacy make for potent Puyallup middle infield

2:12 Going to court as a positive experience

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

1:14 Tunnel-machine Bertha breaks through, emerging near Seattle Center

1:32 Man pleads guilty for driving into 7-year-old trick-or-treater while drunk

1:46 Chris Petersen speaks after Day 5 of UW spring practice

2:10 Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis