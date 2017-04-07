American Apparel will no longer be American

American Apparel soon won’t be.
The retailer, which built its business on the fact that its goods were made in the USA, was bought by Gildan Activewear earlier this year following bankruptcy. Under new management, it will start manufacturing some shirts in Honduras and Nicaragua. Gildan already has factories in Central America, with 90 percent of its employees there and in the Caribbean. Gildan, which makes Gold Toe and Peds, only manufactures socks in the U.S.
American Apparel originally filed for bankruptcy in 2015 but filed a second time in November because the company had $177 million in debt. Gildan, which bought American Apparel for $88 million, will be closing its stores and will soon take over website sales for the 28-year-old company.
Shirts made outside the U.S. will be for wholesale clients, like corporations, ordering in bulk. Gildan hasn’t decided yet where the rest of the company’s offerings will be made.
“We will be evaluating many factors, including the specific preferences for Made in USA, as we assess the opportunities related to bringing this brand to consumers over the coming weeks,” Gildan spokesman Garry Bell told the New York Post.
