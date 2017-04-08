One dead, two wounded after gunman opens fire inside South Florida fitness center

A gunman opened fire inside the Equinox fitness center at the Shops at Merrick Park in Coral Gables around 1 p.m. Saturday, leaving one dead and two people wounded, police said.
The person killed is believed to be the shooter, who committed suicide after opening fire, police said. Witnesses from the gym identified the shooter as trainer at the gym whose name is Abeiku Wilson. The wounded included the general manager Janine Ackerman and a trainer named Mario Hortis, the witnesses said.
Hortis was conscious but bleeding heavily, a witness said, but the manager wasn’t moving.
The incident began at the Shops at Merrick Park, 358 San Lorenzo Ave, Coral Gables, when a man dressed in the uniform of Equinox personal trainers — black shorts and shirt — appeared in the main entrance of the gym, raised a handgun and aimed it at another man behind the counter, said a woman who witnessed the shooting.
"He was very serious," said the woman, Benedicte, 48, of Coral Gables, who would not give her last name. “He was not smiling.”
She mimicked him holding the gun with both hands and taking aim -- "just really good position" to shoot, she said.
She and her husband, Bruno, heard five shots — first two, then three.
“Five gunshots,” confirmed Ovi Viera, 41, a nurse from Coconut Grove who was washing his hands at the gym when the shots rang out. "It was too loud for it to have been a weight dropping. Within two seconds, people just started running out."
Benedicte, the woman at the gym, described the shooter as a tall, muscular African-American man.
Shed Boren, a member of Equinox, said his trainer told him the incident involved a disgruntled employee.
“I had just left Equinox,’’ he said. “I heard from my trainer that it was a trainer that had been let go.’
Another man who was at the gym when the gunfire rang out said he knew the shooter. “Nice guy, quiet. He's not a crazy guy. This wasn't someone who decided to kill a bunch of people,” he said. “There was a dance class of 40 people if he wanted to do that. This was personal.”
He said the shooter appeared fine moments before it all began, “although he was agitated earlier in the day after meeting with management.”
Coral Gables police flooded the mall, and began putting nearby restaurants and shops, which include Nordstrom, Neiman-Marcus, Crate & Barrel and Jimmy Choo shoes, on lockdown.
Kelly Denham, spokeswoman for Coral Gables police, said the scene was secured by 1:45 p.m..
After the gunshots, people fled from the fitness center, running into nearby shops and restaurants.
“A woman ran in who had been at Equinox and said she had heard three to four shots and that there was man in a pool of blood,’’ said Lily Kubli, a designer at Artefacto, a Brazilian furniture store in the mall. She said an alarm had been ringing for 15 minutes and police had told the employees and customers that they could not leave the store.
“There were definitely people who were injured; we saw them being carried away,” said Tim Hartog, the general manager at the nearby Yard House sports bar. “The entire mall is locked down and the road in front is closed too.”
About 100 people were lunching on Yard House’s outdoor patio when the shooting began. “People rushed inside. People were hiding under tables,” he said. “It was just crazy.”
Before police came by and ordered the restaurant to be locked down, he said many people rushed out the back door, leaving cellphones and other personal possessions behind in the chaos.
Miami-Dade police are investigating the shooting. LeJeune Road, south of Bird Road, is closed.
A call to Equinox was forwarded to the Brickell location of the fitness where a woman said: “I’m not sorry we’re not taking any calls from the media.”
Miami Herald Staff Writers Douglas Hanks and Chuck Rabin contributed to this report
