Shooting reported at elementary school in San Bernardino

Officials reported a shooting occurred Monday morning at an elementary school in San Bernardino, with at least four victims.
San Bernardino Police Department Chief Jarrod Burguan wrote on Twitter that preliminary info indicated four victims and that the shooter was “possibly down.”
The San Bernardino County Fire Department wrote on Twitter that there were multiple victims at at the scene but did not provide a count.
SAN BERNARDINO: #SBCoFD on scene mult GSW victims at North Park School. Triage and victim count taking place. ^eas— SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) April 10, 2017
