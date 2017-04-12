‘Charging Bull’ artist plans to fight placement of ‘Fearless Girl.’ Is it sexist?

Arturo Di Modica, the artist who created the “Charging Bull” statue, has a problem with the “Fearless Girl” statue that was recently placed near his artwork in New York City’s financial district. And he plans to challenge it, he announced Wednesday.
Di Modica, who installed the bull statue in the middle of the night without a permit in 1987 as a symbol of American resilience, argued that “Fearless Girl” has corrupted the bull’s artistic integrity, according to the Washington Post. “Fearless Girl” was installed March 7 and was originally only slated to stand facing the bull for about a month, but New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio extended the statue’s permit until April 2018 following public pressure.
Important to Di Modica’s argument is the background behind “Fearless Girl.” The investment firm State Street Global Advisors commissioned Delaware-based artist Kristen Visbal to create the statue, and Visbal has told CNN Money the statue is about “girl power” and meant to remind the overwhelmingly male majority on Wall Street “that we are here, that we are heard, that we are permanent.”
But Di Modica has said he sees something insulting to the integrity of his artwork, saying “Fearless Girl” is not a symbol as much as a marketing ploy organized by State Street’s advertising partner McCann. He said his protest is not meant to snub the efforts for gender equality but to protect the original artistic intent of the “Charging Bull,” which has been warped into something negative by “Fearless Girl.”
It inspired fierce debate on social media. Some insisted Di Modica’s take was just an example of the sexism that “Fearless Girl” was created to protest, including Mayor de Blasio.
Men who don’t like women taking up space are exactly why we need the Fearless Girl. https://t.co/D2OZl4ituJ— Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 12, 2017
"In 1987 Di Modica installed the charging bull without a permit in the dead of night" Yeah....no rights are given there. Whomp Whomp sexism https://t.co/7Vb6z1JcZj— Da7e Gonzales (@Da7e) April 12, 2017
Certain tweets were more explicit, saying the bull statue already had implications of hyper-masculinity and a statue of a little girl staring it down had not created that impression.
"Charging Bull" sculptor says ‘Fearless Girl’ distorts his art. https://t.co/HpdwaMJASl pic.twitter.com/SlruUYi9dP— Christopher Hastings (@drhastings) April 12, 2017
Others argued Di Modica had a right to defend his artwork.
I don't get the Fearless Girl statue. The wall street bull symbolizes rising stock prices. Fearless Girl shouldnt defiantly stand in the way— jenny (@acoustophoresis) April 12, 2017
@themaxburns Not an unfair assumption..90% of FG photos also include the bull. I can see the moral rights infringement argument.— Allan (@AllanRicharz) April 12, 2017
And still others avoided the sexism debate but said Di Modica had no case.
Charging Bull sculptor claims his work's rights are being violated by Fearless Girl. Since when does a sculpture control space around it?— Josh Greenman (@joshgreenman) April 12, 2017
