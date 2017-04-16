A homeless man walked into her apartment, smeared poop everywhere and took a shower

An unnamed woman in Austin, Texas, was in her bedroom when she heard someone enter her apartment on Friday.
When she went to go see who it was, she met Robert Brantner, a 43-year-old transient, according to police records obtained by the Austin American-Statesman. But Brantner, who had let himself into the apartment, did not act like a typical intruder.
First, the woman yelled at him to leave. Brantner apologized and said he was in the wrong apartment, per the Dallas Morning News. But he didn’t make any move to leave.
So the woman ran past him out of the apartment screaming for help. Meanwhile, Brantner allegedly chased after her, apologizing. He then tried to open another apartment door, which was locked, so he returned to the woman’s apartment and proceeded to make himself at home. Very, very, very much at home.
According to the Statesman, Brantner was arrested a little while later, after officers spent 10 minutes calling for him to leave the apartment willingly and peacefully. Eventually he did just that, but he was wearing just a towel and was still wet, apparently from taking a shower.
“What’s going on?” Brantner reportedly asked the officers.
When police entered the woman’s apartment, they found Brantner had left quite a mess. His backpack was in the living room, while his clothes were strewn about on the bathroom floor. He had also used the woman’s toiletries.
But most disturbingly, police say that Brantner had smeared his own feces on the woman’s bedspread, carpet and kitchen knife. They also found that all of his clothes except for his underwear had feces on them as well. The woman estimated that the total damage amounted to a little under $1,800, per the Statesman.
According to jail records, Brantner was booked Friday evening and remains behind bars on charges of criminal trespassing and violating several city ordinances, though those ordinances were not specified. In Austin, it is illegal to defecate or urinate in public, and there is also a city ordinance requiring properties to remove any “filth, carrion, or any other unsightly, objectionable or unwholesome matter.”
