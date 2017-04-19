Serena Williams shows off apparent baby bump in (since deleted) Snapchat pic

Is Serena Williams pregnant?
It appears so.
On Wednesday morning, the tennis superstar posted a side shot selfie of herself on Snapchat with the caption ‘20 weeks.’
The post was quickly deleted. But it was captured before it was taken down.
Williams, 35, withdrew from ATP World Tour Masters 1000 events at Indian Wells and Miami last month citing a knee injury. She won the Austrailian Open by beating sister Venus on Jan. 28.
Which would mean — based on her ‘20 weeks’ caption — she was with child while winning the first tennis major of the season.
Serena Williams is pregnant!! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/u2RfhSzlcB— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 19, 2017
“Sadly, I have to withdraw from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and the Miami Open,” Williams, who lives in West Palm, said in a statement released March 7.
“I have not been able to train due to my knees and am disappointed I cannot be there. I will keep moving forward and continue to be positive. I look forward to being back as soon as I can.”
In December, Williams announced her engagement to Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, in a post on — where else? — Reddit.
Williams has won 72 career singles championships and is 23-6 in Grand Slam finals and is the two-time defending Wimbledon champ.
The 2012 Olympic Gold medalist (she has also won three Gold medals in doubles with Venus) has won the Miami Open eight times — most recently in 2015.
Comments