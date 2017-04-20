Easter egg hunt turns to chaos: ‘It was like when Mufasa got killed in the Lion King’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 0:49 Starbucks unveils ​'magical' Unicorn Frappuccino drink 1:39 Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino 2:05 State Workers Stage Walkout for Better Contract 1:55 Secrets of a successful sailing instructor 1:43 Homeless eviction from Tacoma 'Jungle' underway 2:09 UW's John Ross is the buzz at NFL Combine, says 'I was gifted with speed' 0:54 Intruder killed at Browns Point home 2:10 Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails 2:05 State workers stage walkout for better contract Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Dust flies as plastic Easter eggs filled with treats fall from a helicopter above the Lakebottom Park track during an Easter celebration sponsored by The Bridge Church Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer