The only problem with his note announcing the robbery? His terrible handwriting.

If Dion Taylor was hoping to emulate the cool, collected and intimidating bank robber immortalized in countless films, he failed.
If he was trying to imitate comedy legend Woody Allen, he succeeded.
In a scene straight out of Allen’s 1969 film “Take the Money and Run,” Taylor walked into a Family Dollar store in Youngstown, Ohio, on Thursday and handed the cashier behind the counter a note, according to WKBN.
“This is a robbery, please be quiet. Don’t let your pride get you killed,” Taylor’s note apparently read.
But much like Allen’s bumbling character in the film, bank robber Virgil Starkwell, Taylor’s handwriting was so poor, the cashier was unable to read the threatening message.
Unlike Allen’s film, the cashier getting robbed didn’t ask for clarification. He merely handed the note back to Taylor and asked him to read it. He did so, and the clerk opened the register and gave him cash and a pack of cigarettes, per WFMJ.
Taylor initially escaped the robbery, but after he was identified using surveillance footage, he was arrested on charges of robbery Friday. Previous court records show that he has been charged with aggravated robbery and drug possession.
