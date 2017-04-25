‘When I died’: She collapsed during a workout. These quick decisions saved her life

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 2:37 A Dog's Purpose 0:57 Puyallup icon Irene Bradley on turning 100 3:45 Gregg Bell on what Seahawks GM said about Sherman, Lynch 2:21 GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: "I don't like to lie" 0:59 Scene of Seattle police shooting 0:35 Gov. Inslee: Wages must be competitive at Western State 2:25 Monstrous winter weather multiplies Tacoma pot hole problems 0:52 GM John Schneider on Marshawn Lynch situation; Seahawks "kind of moving past" Richard Sherman trade 2:10 Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Andrew Evans, program concierge with Hilton Head Health, talks about performing CPR on Amber Moloney, a 22-year-old intern with the facility, who went into cardiac arrest while exercising in February. Delayna Earley Staff video