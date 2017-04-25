America may run on Dunkin’, but robbery suspect stretches first

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 0:49 Dale Earnhardt Jr. compares a race track to his dad 1:21 Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire after 2017 NASCAR season 0:41 Bullet went through RV before it struck Boise police officer 2:00 Scarlett Johansson calls Ivanka Trump's stance 'old fashioned' and 'cowardly' 1:38 Boiseans initially thought gunfire was fireworks 2:21 GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: "I don't like to lie" 3:45 Gregg Bell on what Seahawks GM said about Sherman, Lynch 1:13 Should landmark status for Tacoma’s Cushman Substation include its interior? 2:25 Monstrous winter weather multiplies Tacoma pot hole problems Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Philadelphia police are asking the public help them identify a robbery suspect who, after stretching outside in the parking lot, drew a gun on employees at a Dunkin' Donuts in Philadelphia on April 22. No one was hurt, and no shots were fired, but he did get away with the cash from the register. Philadelphia Police Department