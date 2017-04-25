On sale at Nordstrom: Jeans with fake mud on them. Only $425 - and shipping is free!

Nordstrom is selling a pair of jeans covered in fake mud for $425. Want to buy some?
The Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans feature splashes of what the department store is calling “caked-on muddy coating.” It comes with free shipping.
Here’s the description: “Heavily distressed medium-blue denim jeans in a comfortable straight-leg fit embody rugged, Americana workwear that's seen some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you're not afraid to get down and dirty.”
Jeans that expose rear are a fashion?
On Fox News , "Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade criticized the jeans: "if you're going to wear muddy jeans, you should earn the mud."
The topic of the fake-mud jeans was trending on Tuesday. Let the debate begin.
David Caraccio: 916-321-1125, @DavidCaraccio
Comments