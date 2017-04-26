She called police more than 40 times about teens harassing her. Then she shot one.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 1:22 Reader gifts welding gear to homeless welder 2:25 Monstrous winter weather multiplies Tacoma pot hole problems 1:20 WATCH: Beamer goalie Brandon Locke thinks 'We're one step closer to winning state' 2:21 GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: "I don't like to lie" 1:40 Picking the 2017 NFL draft with a Tacoma bent 3:08 Nyah Hall speaks to Lakewood City Council 0:59 Man who fired 48 shots at Tacoma gas station found guilty of second-degree murder 0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Bridgett Marcus spoke April 25, 2017, opposing bond for Elizabeth Cannon, the woman accused of shooting Marcus' 15-year-old son Vernon in the head Jan. 6, 2017, outside Cannon's Bloomfield Drive home in south Macon, Ga. Marcus spoke about her son's injuries and his recovery, saying, "I want justice." Amy Leigh Womack The Telegraph