A Taser, pepper spray, tear gas wouldn't stop him; he finally died from a bullet

A man who had barricaded himself inside a Lizella house Tuesday afternoon was shot and killed as Bibb County sheriff’s deputies closed in on him after a two-hour standoff. Bibb sheriff’s Col. Aubrey Evins speaks to media on the scene. Laura Corley and Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph