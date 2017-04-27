Ahoy, mateys! That looks like Johnny Depp on that Disney ride.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health 0:48 New class of State Patrol troopers sworn in 1:22 Reader gifts welding gear to homeless welder 0:49 Parents reunite with students after false active shooter situation at Hawkins Middle School 2:21 GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: "I don't like to lie" 2:44 Unlikely Kentlake secures 4A NPSL Cascade baseball title 2:51 Bell and Boling on the draft: UWs Kevin King sure looks like a Seahawk 1:08 Seahawks draft picks are replacements for aging stars 1:06 Gigantic East Tacoma talent headed for the NFL Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Johnny Depp delighted fans at Disneyland with a surprise appearance as Captain Jack Sparrow, his character from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Repeating lines from the movies and interacting with theme park visitors, this promotion comes ahead of the series' fifth installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which is released May 29. Twitter users @jeanettevalens, @_jediangiee, @justniinii via Storyful