A neighborhood covered in poop is at war over whether majestic peacocks should stay

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 1:57 Watch 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' movie trailer 0:48 Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow 0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl 0:48 New class of State Patrol troopers sworn in 1:22 Reader gifts welding gear to homeless welder 0:49 Parents reunite with students after false active shooter situation at Hawkins Middle School 2:21 GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: "I don't like to lie" 2:44 Unlikely Kentlake secures 4A NPSL Cascade baseball title 2:51 Bell and Boling on the draft: UWs Kevin King sure looks like a Seahawk Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Miami's peacock population is growing, and many neighbors are annoyed by the loud squawking noise, the poop, the destruction of their plants and the scratching of their cars. Others love the beautiful birds causing feuds between pro-peacock and anti-peacock residents in the Coconut Grove area. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com