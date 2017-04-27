She lives alone, mows her grass and does all her cleaning – and she’s almost 100

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 1:57 Watch 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' movie trailer 0:48 Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow 0:22 Three people transported after collision between semi and bus 1:22 Reader gifts welding gear to homeless welder 0:48 New class of State Patrol troopers sworn in 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 2:21 GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: "I don't like to lie" 2:51 Bell and Boling on the draft: UWs Kevin King sure looks like a Seahawk 1:08 Seahawks draft picks are replacements for aging stars Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Maude Dobrinic, of Maryville, is turning 100 on Sunday, April 30, but it wouldn't seem like it. She lives in the same Maryville home she and her husband built in the 1960s, drives, mows most of her lawn, does all of her own cooking and cleaning and still works in her garden. snagy@bnd.com