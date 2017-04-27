One gym is trading exercise bikes and bench presses for pillows and blankets

There is now a gym class for those who aren’t looking for any kind of workout.
A gym in Scotland is offering “napercise” classes – a 45-minute nap class. Instead of workout equipment, participants at David Lloyd Clubs get a single bed and soothing sounds, according to Glasgow Live.
Who couldn’t use a few more ZZZs? A shortage of sleep in the United States leads to 100,000 traffic accidents, 76,000 injuries and 1,500 deaths per year, according to sleep.com.
In its promotional video, David Lloyd claims “a quarter of parents get less than five house of a sleep a night” and “nearly a fifth of you admit to falling asleep at work.” The class is “designed to reinvigorate the mind, improve moods and even burn the odd calorie,” according to the video.
The temperature in the studio is dropped to promote calorie burning while those in the class sleep, according to the Birmingham Mail.
The class is being tested at one location and could be rolled out to additional gyms.
