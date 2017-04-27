When a car flipped into the water, these high school kids went into rescue mode

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 1:57 Watch 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' movie trailer 0:48 Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow 2:05 Peacocks divide Coconut Grove community 0:22 Three people transported after collision between semi and bus 1:22 Reader gifts welding gear to homeless welder 2:21 GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: "I don't like to lie" 0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys 0:48 New class of State Patrol troopers sworn in 2:10 Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Tyler Guthrie and Tucker Johnson were driving around looking for something to do Saturday night when they saw a car flip into a pond near Carlyle, IL. The driver was trapped, disoriented and screaming. Water pressure kept them from opening the door. The two seniors from Carlyle High figured it out and saved a life. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com