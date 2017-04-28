Don’t throw away your old mascara wands; they can be used to help injured animals

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 0:45 What does a $1 million dollar home look like? 1:22 Reader gifts welding gear to homeless welder 4:34 What to expect for the Seahawks on Day 2 of the NFL Draft 2:32 Coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider explain why Seahawks traded out of draft's 1st round 2:07 Gregg Bell on why Seahawks traded twice all the way out of round 1 1:01 Matti Robi is one of the faces behind the numbers in the 2017 report from Graduate Tacoma 0:22 Three people transported after collision between semi and bus 9:37 Capitol Happy Hour: Welcome to special session. (What is that?) 0:35 Gov. Inslee: Wages must be competitive at Western State Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A home-based wildlife rehabilitator in western N.C. posted on Facebook about how they used recycled mascara brushes to get eggs and larva out of the fur of injured and orphaned animals. The response was support from all over the world. See how the founders of Appalachian Wildlife Refuge reacts to a major shipment of donations. Photos and video courtesy of Appalachian Wildlife Refuge