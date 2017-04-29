A doctor called his broker during a delivery. It will cost him $33.8 million.

1:52 John Schneider on Seahawks third-round pick Amara Darboh Pause

1:22 Reader gifts welding gear to homeless welder

0:47 What does the Puget Sound Regional Council do?

2:46 TNT's Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on Seahawks missing out on top UW Huskies DBs

4:34 What to expect for the Seahawks on Day 2 of the NFL Draft

2:12 Going to court as a positive experience

1:43 Homeless eviction from Tacoma 'Jungle' underway

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School