‘Oh my gosh, it can’t be. He can’t be that big.’ Parents shocked by baby’s size

Kelly Corsetti talks about her delivery of her 13-pound, 11-ounce baby Valentino, who was born Friday morning. Sutter Davis officials say he is likely the hospital's heaviest baby and falls above the 99th percentile for birth weight. Nashelly Chavez The Sacramento Bee