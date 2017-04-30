‘Oh my gosh, it can’t be. He can’t be that big.’ Parents shocked by baby’s size

Baby Valentino Francisco Corsetti, the third child of a West Sacramento, California, couple, made a big entrance into the world Friday morning, weighing in at 13 pounds, 11 ounces after his birth.
He is likely the largest baby to be born at the Sutter Davis Hospital and one of the largest newborns in Northern California, said Gary Zavoral, a Sutter Health spokesman.
Kelly and Scott Corsetti smiled for photographs as hospital staff peered through the door to catch a peek at the healthy boy on Saturday afternoon. He slept soundly as the couple’s two other children, 17-month-old Giovanni and 2 1/2 -year-old Taylor, played in the hospital room.
“My husband walked over to the scale with (my sister-in-law) and I just heard both of them laughing and going, ‘Oh my gosh, it can’t be. He can’t be that big,’ ” Kelly Corsetti said of the delivery. “They turned around and told me how much he weighed. I was shocked.”
Dr. William Gilbert, the regional medical director of Women’s Services for the hospital, said Valentino is above the 99th percentile for national birth weights and was the second largest newborn he’d ever seen in his 30 years as a doctor.
Newborns typically weigh about 6 to 8.5 pounds at birth, said Tiffany Allen, Kelly Corsetti’s sister-in-law, who was at the delivery and is the lead nurse at the hospital’s Birthing Center. She said the baby was the largest she’d seen in her 20 years in the field.
“She was all belly but we had no idea he would be that big,” Allen said of her sister-in-law. “This baby is like a celebrity here.”
Gilbert said he was surprised a baby as large as Valentino was born naturally without causing damage to his mother or facing other complications while coming out of the birth canal.
Mothers with gestational diabetes are more likely to have large babies because of high blood-sugar levels that provide unborn babies with increased glucose, Gilbert said. Another factor is genetics, with Pacific Islanders, Samoan and some Ukrainian parents having higher numbers of large newborns, he said.
In Kelly Corsetti’s case, she did not experience gestational diabetes during her pregnancy. Her second child, Giovanni, was also larger than most newborns, weighing 10 pounds, 14 ounces when he was delivered at the same hospital. Daughter Taylor weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces at birth.
Kelly Corsetti, a homemaker, said she came from Portuguese lineage, while her husband, a state worker, comes from an Italian family.
“Kelly has proven that she can birth larger babies,” Allen said, pointing to her previous natural deliveries.
Kelly Corsetti said though her recent delivery has been a wonderful experience, she has no immediate plans to beat Valentino’s impressive birth weight.
“I’m going to be taking two years off and then we’ll talk,” she said, jokingly.
A Bay Area baby that weighed 16 pounds, 1.7 ounces at birth made headlines in 2014 after his parents sought to claim him as California’s heaviest newborn, a San Francisco Chronicle article said. The baby’s parents found out they may have broken the state record after reading an article about a San Bernardino County child that had a birth weight of 15 pounds, 2 ounces and who was being called by some as the state’s heaviest newborn, the article said.
